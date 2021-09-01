Delhi rains: Waterlogging slows traffic in parts of city; IMD issues orange alert

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging in the city which in turn created traffic snarl in several parts of the city since the morning. The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory against traffic obstruction at the Azad Market Subway going towards Pratap Nagar due to the heavy waterlogging at the road.

Zakhira underpass was also closed due to waterlogging and the traffic police advised to take an alternative route from Anand Parbat/Roshanara Road. At Minto Road as well, traffic slowed down due to the rains.

The rain has been continuing since the early hours of Wednesday with no signs of any immediate reduction in the rainfall. Earlier on Tuesday, heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi causing waterlogging and affecting vehicular movement in parts of the city and neighbouring areas. Besides road traffic, railway movement was also affected after a portion of the Delhi-Agra railway track caved in due to the heavy rains on Tuesday. According to a report by ANI, the movement of at least 15 trains was affected after a culvert was washed away causing the formation of a 20 feet deep pit.

Meanwhile, in view of the heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital.

Earlier, the weather department predicted thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains in the parts of the National Capital Region. "Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali during next 2 hours," IMD said in Tweet.

Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4 for Delhi. In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31 per cent below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics.

