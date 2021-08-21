Delhi receives highest one-day rain for August in 13 years: IMD

Delhi on Saturday woke up to an intense spell of downpours with the city receiving 138.8mm rainfall between Friday 8.30am and Saturday 8.30am, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said is the highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 years.

The incessant rainfall caused major traffic snarls; waterlogging was reported from many roads and barricades put up on many stretches and underpasses. Apart from this, vital traffic points of the city were submerged in rainwater. These include Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram, Rajghant to Shantivan, Rajdhani Park metro station to Mundka, Nangloi to Najafgarh road, Kashmere Gate metro station (gate number 3), Monkey Bridge, and Iron Bridge, among others.

The Delhi Traffic Police consistently provided citizens with updates pertaining to traffic snarls and waterlogging. According to the latest updates, traffic is hit at WHO building, and between ITO and ITO flyover. The situation is the same at GTK Depot, the update briefed. “Traffic is heavy, please avoid using this route,” Traffic Police alerted for both the stretches.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that a few areas of Delhi witnessed waterlogging situations as the “intensity of rain this morning was high". "Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely monitoring the situation," the official added.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for the national capital on Saturday. In its latest bulletin issued at 2.45pm, the government agency forecast “moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning” during the next 24 hours in Delhi and its adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

“This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors,” the IMD bulletin further warned.

(With inputs from PTI)