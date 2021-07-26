Delhi records 39 single-day Covid-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Delhi’s single-day tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a fall on Monday after it reported 39 cases, pushing the caseload to 1,435,949, according to the health department’s bulletin. As many as 80 people recovered and one person succumbed to the viral infection on Monday. With this, the cumulative recoveries went up to 1,410,368 and while the death toll touched 25,044. The active cases came down to 537, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the national capital logged 66 cases and two deaths due to Covid-19, while on Saturday it reported zero deaths —for the second time since the second wave of the pandemic hit Delhi.

The low infection count in Delhi on Monday can be attributed to the lesser number of tests conducted during the previous day. As per the health department’s bulletin, only 56,435 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours of which 45,423 were RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests while the remaining 11,012 were rapid antigen tests.

The number of containment zones in Delhi was 305 while the tally of infected patients under home isolation stood at 162 till Monday.





Delhi reports 39 new #COVID19 cases, 80 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 537

Total recoveries: 14,10,368

Death toll: 25,044 pic.twitter.com/i6WNT2uzNr — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi has administered 9,668,514 people against Covid-19 till now, of which 10,614 were inoculated in the previous 24 hours, the bulletin also said.

With the improvement in the situation pertaining to the pandemic, the Delhi government further eased the restrictions in place and allowed buses and metros to operate with full seating capacity. However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order prevents passengers from standing inside metro compartments, as of now.

After the Delhi government allowed movie theatres and multiplexes to reopen at half their capacity, the cinema halls across the city are undergoing sanitisation before they are opened for audiences. Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, JJ Verma, manager at the Delite Cinema Hall, said snacks would not be allowed inside halls and only sealed-packed eatables would be sold from the counter.

Meanwhile, YN Singh, who handles the accounts department at the Liberty cinema in Karol Bagh, has decided to screen only big-budget movies that would do well in the box office. “The Delhi government announced this yesterday. It will take time for us to open the cinemas as we neither have any film nor the agreement,” he told ANI on Sunday.