Delhi records 44 new cases of Covid-19, outnumber recoveries as testing goes up

Delhi reported 44 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Tuesday, marking an increase from the lowest single day rise of 36 new cases the national capital had recorded just a day before, according to state government's health bulletin. At 37, the number of recoveries were outnumbered by the daily rise in cases. A total of 1,410,005 people have either recovered, discharged, or migrated out of the city so far.

The national capital also recorded five new fatalities, registering a slight increase from the 3 fatalities reported just a day before. The death toll now stands at 25,035.

The health bulletin stated that a total of 63,019 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday, bringing the positivity rate to 0.07%. The national capital had conducted 59,410 tests on Monday and reported a positivity rate of 0.06%. The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 569.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started making preparations for a third wave of coronavirus. "We have completed preparations at the Tilak Nagar super-speciality hospital where we have dedicated a 100-bed ward for Covid patients. Out of this, eight will be ICU beds. We have also completed installation of a 400 litre per minute capacity oxygen plant at the hospital," a senior SDMC official told news agency ANI.

The civic body, anticipating a surge in coronavirus cases in children, has decided to ramp up pediatric healthcare infrastructure. "We are planning to create a dedicated child Covid care facility at our Tilak Nagar hospital. It will have oxygen beds and NICU beds dedicated for children. The number of beds to be reserved for child Covid care is yet to be decided," the official added.