Delhi records 8 straight days of ‘poor’ air quality, set to worsen after Diwali

Toxic smog enveloped Delhi and nearby cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) with the air quality having worsened; and it is expected to deteriorate further in the coming days. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, reports suggested. With Diwali celebrations, experts have warned, the air quality index (AQI) could even turn “severe” due to emissions from firecrackers. Smoke from stubble burning and other factors could be contributors.

The overall AQI in Delhi stood at 243 at 10am on Sunday and was around 265 at last evening. India will celebrate Diwali - the festival of lights - on Monday.

The national capital faces a severe pollution crisis every year around Diwali – with the onset of winters – as the concentration of ultra-fine PM2.5 particles (the harmful heavy metals and toxic chemical compounds in the air) multiplies manifold as people set off firecrackers.

In 2021, the PM2.5 concentration shot up from an average peak of 234 microgram per cubic metre of air (ug/m3) the night before to 729 ug/m3 at 3am after the Diwali celebrations, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the pollutants from stubble burning this year – also deemed as a leading cause for the PM2.5 pollution – has so far remained low due to a slow transport-level wind speed. “However, the transport-level wind direction and speed is likely to become very favourable from Monday afternoon. It will increase the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution to 15-18 per cent on October 25 and push the air quality into the 'severe' category,” said SAFAR's founder project director Gufran Beig, news agency PTI reported.

SAFAR has also advised people who are sensitive to pollution to reduce prolonged outdoor movement or heavy exertion and to take frequent breaks. “Asthematics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue,” the agency said.

The Delhi government has imposed a blanket ban on the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well as fines and jail terms in case of violation. But that has failed to deter people.

A 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign, which will begin next month, has also been announced in a bid to reduce vehicular emissions.