With AQI of 59, Delhi records its cleanest air for 2023

Delhi on Saturday logged the cleanest air for 2023, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 59 in the “satisfactory” zone, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) national bulletin released at 4 pm — an improvement from the 81 (satisfactory) air the Capital recorded on Friday.

Clouds seen hovering over the skies on Kartavyapath near Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Delhi, Noida and Gurugram wake up to heavy rain, more showers likely: Updates

Before Saturday, the city had logged its cleanest air day on July 9, when the AQI was 64.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, between 51 and 100 is considered “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 is considered “moderate”, between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, between 301 and 400 is considered “very poor”, and between 401 and 500 is considered “severe”.

Experts attributed the improvement in pollution levels to strong winds and rain dispersing pollutants. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani said, “Rain and wind helped in the dispersion of pollutants. There has not been an accumulation of pollutants for the past 20 days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung observatory — considered Delhi’s base weather station — recorded 15.4mm rain over a 24-hour period beginning 8.30am on Friday. Other parts of the city, however, recorded much more rain during this period — Ridge recorded 83.4mm rain, Delhi University recorded 78.5mm rain, Palam recorded 34.9mm rain, while Ayanagar logged 27.4mm rain.

Jenamani said, “We will continue to see light rain and drizzle on Sunday too.”

The rain also kept Delhi cooler than normal — the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius (°C), which is three notches below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum, meanwhile, was 25°C, two degrees below the normal.

Also read: Delhi court recalls police witness after 9 years, 117 dates to conclude statement

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD’s forecast for Sunday said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the minimum will likely be around 26°C.

According to the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi-NCR, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) relies on for its AQI forecasts, the Capital’s pollution levels are likely to stay in the “satisfactory” zone on Sunday.

“The air quality is likely to remain in satisfactory category from July 30 to August 1,” stated the forecast. Further, the air quality is likely to remain in the satisfactory to moderate category next week.