At 42.9°C, Delhi swelters on hottest day of 2023

The Capital on Sunday recorded the highest temperature of 2023 so far at 42.9°C, with some parts of the city recording heatwave-like conditions, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which warned of similar conditions on Monday. A mirage appears on Kartavya Path during a hot summer day in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

The IMD, in a yellow alert issued late on Sunday, said heatwave-like conditions will follow on Monday and urged people to take precautions.

IMD defines a “heatwave” in a region where the maximum temperature is over 40°C, and 4.5°C above normal, or when the actual maximum temperature reaches 45°C more for two consecutive days.

According to IMD, the weather station at Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.3°C, while the observatories at Narela and Pitampura both logged a maximum of 45°C.

The 42.9°C on Sunday was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, considered Delhi’s base weather station. This was three notches above normal for this time of the year, and 2.5 degrees higher than the 40.4°C recorded on Saturday.

The weather department said similar conditions are expected till Tuesday with some relief expected that night when a western disturbance arrives in the region.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum is above 40°C and is at least 4.5 notches above normal for two straight days.

Prior to Sunday, the highest maximum temperature in Delhi was 42.5°C, which was recorded on May 12.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was 24°C — three degrees below normal and marginally below Saturday’s reading of 24.4 °C.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around the 43-degree mark till Tuesday.

“A number of stations saw temperatures of around 45°C today (Sunday). On Monday too, we will see heatwave conditions in isolated pockets,” he said.

Srivastava said a dip in temperature by 3-4 degrees is expected after May 23 due to rain after the National Capital Region is impacted by a western disturbance. “On account of an approaching western disturbance, we will see rain from May 23 night onwards. A few spells of rain are expected on the night of May 23 but the major impact is expected on May 24 and 25. There is a likelihood of light rain on both these days and from May 24, the temperature may dip by three-four degrees,” said Srivastava.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the minimum temperature on Monday may touch 26°C.

A partly clear sky with the possibility of heatwave conditions at isolated places is expected. Surface winds with speeds of 25-35kmph are likely during the day, as per the forecast.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated and entered the “poor” zone on Sunday.

The city logged an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 205, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin.

On Saturday, AQI stood in the “moderate” zone with a reading of 186.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an AQI between 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

