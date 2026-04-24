Delhi records season’s hottest day at Safdarjung weather station, mercury hits 41.7°C

Temperatures continued to soar as Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season so far, with Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, logging a maximum of 41.7 degrees Celsius (°C) – four notches above normal. This eclipsed the previous season high of 41°C recorded on April 17. IMD has issued a yellow alert for a further rise in temperature on Friday and Saturday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Across the city, the maximum touched 43°C at the Ridge station – 4.6°C above normal. To be sure, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not declare a heatwave, as typically at least two stations need to meet the criteria. On Thursday, only the Ridge qualified.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for a further rise in temperature on Friday and Saturday, with heatwave conditions likely to occur in isolated pockets. Some relief may arrive after Sunday, according to IMD’s forecast, with chances of thundery development and possible rain between Sunday and Tuesday as a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan sends moisture toward Delhi.

IMD classifies a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5°C above normal and crosses 40°C, or if the maximum touches 45°C or more. Heatwaves in Delhi typically begin between April and early June. Last year, April saw three such days. In April 2022, as many as 11 heatwave days were recorded. So far this year, no heatwave days have been logged.

Night-time temperatures were also high, recorded at 25.4°C – three degrees above normal. The minimum is likely to stay between 24-27°C through the weekend.

“Delhi-NCR will become even warmer on Friday and Saturday, with the maximum hovering between 42-44°C across most locations. There are chances isolated pockets may log heatwave conditions,” an IMD official said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at private weather forecaster Skymet, said chances of some rain across northwest India may bring some relief by the weekend. “There could be a slight cooling effect. There is a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, with chances of rain over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, among other places in northwest India,” he said.

Last April, the highest maximum stood at 42.1°C on April 26. In 2024, the highest maximum was 40.5°C on April 27; in 2023, it was 40.6°C on April 18. In 2022, temperatures touched as high as 43.5°C on both April 29 and 30. The all-time April high is 45.6°C, recorded on April 29, 1941.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 176 (in the “moderate” zone) on Thursday, an improvement from the “poor” reading of 216 on Wednesday. Forecasts from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi indicate the AQI is likely to remain in the “moderate” range until Friday before touching “poor” on Saturday.