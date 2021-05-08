Delhi records slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases, positivity rate remains below 25% for 3rd straight day

Delhi recorded 17,364 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 13,10,231. This marks a slight decrease in the daily tally of cases as on Friday, 19,832 new cases were recorded on Friday. A total of 332 fatalities were also recorded in the national capital, which took the toll to 9,071. There are 87,907 active cases in Delhi as of Saturday, according to the data released by the health department.

Saturday also marked the third consecutive day of the Capital recording a positivity rate below 25%. On Friday, Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 24.9% which went further down to 23.34% on Saturday. The average positivity rate stayed above 30% consistently in the last two weeks.

A total of 74,384 Covid tests have been conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours, marking a slight reduction from the 79,593 tests conducted on Friday. Out of these 74,384, a total of 62,921 tests were RT-PCR tests and 11,463 were antigen tests.

The national capital also witnessed a slight fall in the daily toll on Saturday, after it reported 332 deaths in the span of 24 hours as against the 341 reported on Friday. The fatality rate went up slightly from 1.45% recorded on Friday to 1.46%, recorded on Saturday.

A total of 20,160 people recovered from the disease on Saturday, a slightly higher number than the 19,085 recorded on Friday. Total recoveries in the capital city have surpassed 1.2 million.