Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths, second time within 1 week
delhi news

Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths, second time within 1 week

Delhi also recorded zero deaths on July 18.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 10:09 PM IST
A health worker takes a sample to test for Covid-19 in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Delhi on Saturday recorded zero deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), second time since the onset of the second wave. The Capital reported 66 fresh cases while the positivity rate stood at 0.09% according to data released by the Delhi government. Delhi conducted 76,308 tests in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded zero deaths on July 18. The city recorded 51 cases on that day. Before the second wave, the city reported zero deaths on March 2. With 66 fresh cases, Delhi has recorded over 1.43 million cases. The death toll in the city stood at 25,041. The case fatality rate stood at 1.74%. Delhi currently has 587 active cases.

Delhi has vaccinated 36,184 people in the last 24 hours. At least 15,730 people received their first dose while 20, 454 people received their second dose. At least 9.58 million people have been vaccinated so far out of which 7.25 million people have received their first dose and 2.33 million people have received both doses.

Owing to the reduction in the number of new cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued orders allowing cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50% capacity starting from Monday. It has also allowed Delhi metro to operate at 100% capacity. DTC and cluster buses can also operate with 100% capacity. Weddings and funerals can now have 100 people and restaurants are allowed upto 50% seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 delhi coronavirus cases
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP