Delhi records zero new Covid-19 death for fourth consecutive day

Delhi did not record a single death due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday. This is the fourth consecutive day that the infection has not claimed any life in the national capital.

The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi stands at 25,079.

This is the 14th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

The national capital registered 17 new cases of the infection in the last 24 hours, which took the overall tally to 14,37,334, according to state government's health bulletin.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 stand at 374, the bulletin further showed.

So far, 14,11,881 have recovered and the positivity rate stands at 0.04 per cent. On August 10, the national capital's positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

Positivity rate is a crucial metric as experts say it shows how widespread the virus is in the community, and when a dropping positivity rate is coupled with decreasing new cases, it indicates that the spread of the virus is reducing within the community.

Twenty-six people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Sunday, the city reported 24 coronavirus cases.

From a peak of 25,000 Covid-19 cases every day in April, Delhi has seen a drastic drop in daily numbers. The improvement in the Covid-19 situation led Delhi government to ease Covid-19 restrictions in phases. It removed the 8pm restrictions imposed on the markets, which came into effect from Monday.