Delhi registers 321 fresh dengue cases, tally up to 1,258

New Delhi Delhi registered 321 dengue cases during the weekly cycle ending October 5, a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the disease released on Monday has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This figure was 91 lower than the weekly cycle ending September 28, when the national capital reported 412 dengue cases, and the city’s cumulative count for dengue cases has risen to 1,258 for this year. Delhi is yet to report any deaths this year due to the disease.

The cumulative figure of dengue cases is the worst since the corresponding period in 2017, when Delhi had recorded 2,564 dengue cases -- the city had registered 480 cases during the corresponding period in 2021, 316 cases in 2020, 467 cases in 2019 and 830 cases in 2018.

Experts consider September and October to be the most vulnerable period for the spread of the infection in Delhi, and the city usually witnesses the peak of weekly count over these two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior MCD official said that this year, while the number of dengue cases has witnessed a decline, it was not clear if the number has peaked or has started plateauing. “Delhi has witnessed another round of rainfall over the last 3-4 days and people need to be vigilant. They should not allow water to stagnate in their neighbourhood and preferably wear full sleeve clothes as this current round of rains may increase the number of mosquito breeding sites,” the official said.

Another corporation official said that while the recent rainfall has increased the number of sites of water stagnation, the dip in temperature that has accompanied the rain is unfavourable for mosquito breeding.

“For favourable mosquito breeding conditions, mosquitoes need temperatures above 27°C, high humidity and stagnant water. The temperature has gone down considerably but people should try to not let rainwater accumulate in and around their houses,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a minimum temperature of 19.3°C for Monday.

Of the total number of dengue cases this year, 827 were recorded in MCD areas, 28 in New Delhi Municipal Council areas, 43 in Delhi cantonment areas, 4 in areas under the jurisdiction of the railways, while the addresses of 356 could not be traced. Besides, these 1258 patients, a further 564 dengue patients from other states have received treatment in Delhi’s healthcare facilities.

The city has also recorded 153 malaria cases and 28 chikungunya cases this year.