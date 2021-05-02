Delhi reports 20,394 new Covid-19 cases and 407 deaths, positivity rate falls to 28%

Delhi on Sunday reported 20,394 new Covid-19 cases and 407 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital has gone down from 30 per cent and stands at 28 per cent as of Sunday, the health bulletin showed.

Delhi on Sunday reported 20,394 new Covid-19 cases and 407 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital has gone down from 30 per cent and stands at 28 per cent as of Sunday, the health bulletin showed. The Capital on Saturday reported the highest-single day surge in the number of daily deaths as it added 412 lives lost to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to the toll. The fresh deaths took the death toll to 16,966, according to the health bulletin. The number of new cases reported in the last day has declined by around 5,000 as Delhi registered 25,219 infections on Saturday. The fall in the cases can also be attributed to the decline in the number of samples tested in the last 24 hours. As many as 71,997 tests were done on Sunday in comparison to 79,780 on Saturday, when the positivity rate stood at 31.61 per cent. (More details awaited)