Delhi reports highest spike of 412 Covid-19 deaths in one day

Delhi on Saturday reported the highest number of deaths as 412 people died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours. The new deaths pushed the toll to 16,559, according to the health bulletin. The Covid-19 tally in Delhi increased by 25,219 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed.

There has been a fall of new cases in the last 24 hours, as Delhi reported 27,047 Covid-19 cases on Friday. The number of deaths increased by 37 in the last one day, as 375 deaths were reported on Friday.

At present, the number of active cases in the national capital stands at 96,747 with a positivity rate of 31.61. The positivity rate witnessed a decline by 1.08 percentage points, as the rate stood at 32.69 per cent on Friday, the bulletin showed.

As many as 79,780 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours on Saturday, in comparison to 82,745 done on Friday. Testing in Delhi decreased by nearly 3,000 in the last 24 hours. The number of total tests conducted so far amounts to 17,231,565.

More than 27,000 patients recovered from Friday, taking the total recoveries to 1,061,246 on Saturday. The number of recoveries has increased by 2,133 in the past day.

The cumulative positivity rate of the national capital stands at 6.82 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.41, marginally up from Friday, according to the data in the health bulletin.

The rapid rise in the number of cases in Delhi made chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extend the lockdown for another week. This is the second time the lockdown in Delhi, which was first imposed on April 19, got extended.

The graveyards and crematoriums in the Capital are also full and bodies are being cremated in waste grounds and car parks as the fatalities and cases continue to rise despite the restrictions.