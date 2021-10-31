Delhi reports four Covid deaths in October, lowest in a month since March 2020

Delhi ended the month of October by reporting only four deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest since the pandemic struck in March 2020, health bulletin data revealed on Sunday. With this, the death toll in the national capital remained at 25,091. The last fatality in the city was reported on October 22, the bulletin data showed.

The lowest Covid-19 deaths were earlier reported in September when five people had succumbed to the viral infection. However, after Sunday's figures, October bettered last month's situation. Notably, the fatalities this month were reported on October 2, 10, 19 and 22, as per the bulletin data.

As many as 37 new cases were logged in Delhi on Sunday, thereby taking the cumulative tally of the city to 14,39,825. An equal number of fresh infections were recorded on Saturday as well. However, with 22 new recoveries, the figure witnessed a dip on Sunday as opposed to Saturday’s 48. According to the health bulletin, the total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi stands at 14,14,385.

A total of 2,03,76,521 eligible beneficiaries in Delhi have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine jabs so far. Of this, as many as 1,30,13,648 have been inoculated with the first coronavirus vaccine shot while the remaining 73,62,873 got their second shot. Meanwhile, 58,830 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine shot in the past 24 hours, with 21,476 receiving their first dose and 37,354 their second.

This development comes close on the heels of the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s decision to further relax Covid-19-related restrictions in the city.

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted movie halls, multiplexes and theatres to function at 100% seating capacity, and also increased the number of people at weddings and funerals to 200 from 100. Meetings and conferences in banquet halls have also been allowed.

These relaxations will come into effect from the intervening night of October 31 and November 1, and will remain in place till November 15/16 or until further orders, the DDMA order stated.

Despite putting a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali, the Delhi government has allowed Chhath Puja celebrations at designated places on November 10. The Chhath Puja will be celebrated only six days after Diwali this year.

Furthermore, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday that schools for all classes in the national capital will be allowed to reopen from November 1 onwards. He, however, clarified that students who are unwilling to go to school can continue with the current mode of online education.