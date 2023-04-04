Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi reports 521 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Last Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government is keeping a close eye on the surge in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 521 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, more than Monday's tally of 293 infections. As per the data released by Delhi health department, one death was reported but the primary cause was not Covid-19. The national capital's total coronavirus death toll now stands at 26,533.On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 429 infections, the highest tally in over seven months. It had registered a positivity rate of 16.09 per cent and one fatality. On Saturday, it had reported 416 cases. The positivity rate now stands at 15.64 per cent. Last Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government is keeping a close eye on the surge in Covid-19 cases in the capital. He said there is no need to worry and the Delhi government is taking all the needed steps.

A year after initiating the ex-gratia process for Covid-19 victims, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is still attempting to locate relatives of the 550 applicants in order to complete the formalities. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

With the fresh cases, the city's Covid tally has increased to 20,11,555. The data showed that 3,331 Covid tests were conducted on Monday.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline in the last few months in Delhi, and it had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi covid covid-19
