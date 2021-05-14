Delhi reports 8,506 Covid-19 cases as testing declines, death toll at 289

Delhi on Friday reported fewer than 10,000 Covid-19 cases after it recorded 8,506 new cases, pushing the tally to 13,80,981. The national capital had recorded 10,489 cases on Thursday and 13,287 cases on Wednesday. Friday's numbers marked a steady decline in the daily tally for the third consecutive day. This was the lowest number of cases reported in the capital since April 7, when 7,897 cases were reported.

As many as 289 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, marking a significant fall from the 308 deaths that were recorded on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 20,907.

Delhi logged a positivity rate of 12.40%, witnessing a steady decline from the 14.24% reported on Thursday, and 17.03% recorded on Wednesday. Covid-19 testing has been on the decline. A total of 68,575 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours whereas 73,675 tests were conducted on Thursday and 78,035 tests were carried out on Wednesday.

Data released by the health department showed 14,140 individuals made a recovery from the infection on Friday, a slight decline from the 15,189 reported on Thursday. A total of 12,88,280 have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital till date.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference that Delhi’s infection rate was on the decline and Delhi had recorded less than 10k cases in the last 24 hours, calling it a “good news”.

Delhi has vaccinated 1,23,517 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, 82,943 of whom were inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 40,574 with the second. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain told reporters earlier today that Covaxin stock is almost out and the remaining Covishield doses will last only 2-3 days. He urged the Centre to cap the price of vaccines at ₹150.