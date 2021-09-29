Delhi restaurant that 'denied entry to woman in saree’ shut down over licence

A south Delhi restaurant, which recently drew flak for allegedly denying entry to a saree-clad woman, has been shut after civic authorities issued it a closure notice for operating without a trade licence, officials said Wednesday. A video of an argument between the woman and the restaurant staff went viral on social media last week.

"The Aquila restaurant was operating without a proper licence. It has now been shut after we issued a closure notice. We are also exploring other actions including imposing a penalty in accordance with the DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation) Act against the eatery as it was functioning without approval from the civic body," South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan told PTI, confirming that the restaurant has been closed.

The Aquila Restaurant, located at Ansal Plaza in Andrews Ganj, was issued a closure notice by SDMC officials on September 24 for operating without a valid licence. However, the restaurant came under scrutiny due to a social media post by a woman who alleged she was refused entry at the eatery because she was wearing a saree.

She also posted a short video of her argument with the restaurant staff, alongside a couple of pictures of herself in the saree. The restaurant, however, claimed that the incident was "misrepresented". The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also asked the Delhi Police to probe the incident.

The case was built against the investigation by the area public health inspector found on September 21 who found the facility running under unhygienic conditions. The notice also flagged alleged encroachment on public land.

"The public health inspector again inspected the site on September 24 and found that the trade is running under the same condition. You are directed to close the trade within 48 hours of the receipt of this notice failing which suitable action including sealing will be taken without assigning further notice," read the SDMC notice issued to the restaurant-owner.

The owner responded to the notice saying: "I have closed-down the above said trade immediately and I shall not run the same trade without SDMC Trade Licence under insanitary condition from health point of view and create nuisance."

In the SDMC House meeting today, Congress councillor from Andrews Ganj Abhishek Dutt raised the issue and moved a proposal demanding a fine of ₹5 lakh be imposed against any restaurant, bar or hotel that denies entry to any person wearing traditional Indian attire.

"The Aquila restaurant was running illegally without licence. The notice was issued to the eatery only after I raised the issue. Now, the authorities have informed that the restaurant has been shut. It is a matter of probe that how the restaurant was running without a licence," he told PTI.