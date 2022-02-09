Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi riots: HC grants time to implead people who gave ‘hate speeches’
delhi news

Delhi riots: HC grants time to implead people who gave ‘hate speeches’

  • A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani noted that several people, against whom action has been sought by the petitioners, have not been added as parties to the case.
The riots northeast Delhi left at least 53 people dead. (Amal KS/HT File)
The riots northeast Delhi left at least 53 people dead. (Amal KS/HT File)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 08:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi high court, while hearing a bunch of pleas seeking an independent investigation into the north-east Delhi riots and also FIRs against political leaders for their alleged hate speech that ultimately led to the violence in 2020, on Tuesday granted time to petitioner counsels to implead as parties all leaders named in the pleas.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani noted that several people, against whom action has been sought by the petitioners, have not been added as parties to the case. Senior advocates Colin Gonsalves and Sonia Mathur, appearing for Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq and Lawyers Voice, respectively, said they will file applications to implead the people concerned.

The bench clarified that it will only consider the applications once they are filed.

Petitioner Farooq has sought the registration of hate speech FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, and Abhay Verma.

Lawyers’ Voice sought cases against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan. The matter will be heard on February 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi riots
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out