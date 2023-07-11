Delhi: Road caves in near India Gate, traffic disrupted

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Jul 11, 2023 12:04 PM IST

The Delhi Traffic Police informed commuters via Twitter about the cave-in and advised everyone to plan their journey accordingly

A portion of a road caved-in near Shershah Road on Tuesday morning, leading to heavy traffic congestion on India Gate C-Hexagon, traffic police personnel said.

The portion of the road that caved in near India Gate. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

“Nearly five feet of Shershah Road has caved in. We immediately barricaded the stretch and alerted the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The NDMC responded quickly and the repair work is underway. However, it’ll take time to reopen the road for vehicular movement,” SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic), said.

He said that as Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last three days, the Pragati Maidan tunnel that connects east Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida has also been shut. “The tunnel is waterlogged and it will be opened only after the water is pumped out,” he said.

