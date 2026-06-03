Delhi building that collapsed near Saket metro had two new floors added recently: MCD report

An official Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report of the building collapse at Saidulajab which claimed six lives, released on Tuesday, stated that the building had been first constructed 13 years ago, but the third- and fourth-floors were added recently. In context of all constructions in unauthorised colonies deemed illegal from June 2014 onwards, this could mean that the two floors, in addition to the fifth- and sixth-floor that collapsed, were also illegal.

On Saturday, the six-storey structure in Saidulajab, where two additional floors were allegedly being constructed atop an existing building, came crashing down. (HT Photo/Ishant Kumar)

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Meanwhile, MCD said it would step up action against illegal construction in the area after a survey of the locality has found that 81 properties in the neighbourhood that have been booked for illegal constructions. However, preliminary action had been initiated only 39 cases, according to a senior MCD official aware of the matter.

For the remaining 42 identified cases, a senior MCD second official said that a sealing and demolition drive will be launched from Wednesday. “This will involve evictions, sealing properties where such action is deemed necessary, and demolishing structures where demolition is required,” the official cited above said.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the 39 properties where action has been taken will be checked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the 39 properties where action has been taken will be checked. {{/usCountry}}

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“If seals are found to be tampered, FIR will be filed against the owners,” the official added.

The MCD report released on Tuesday, meanwhile, confirmed that the building is not among the 1,511 colonies that were identified for regularisation earlier this year – a fact HT had reported on Tuesday.

To be sure, the report did not clarify whether it is on the list of exclusions; in this case, the 69 colonies classified as “affluent”.

A senior municipal official, who also asked not to be identified, said that the lane close to the collapse site is clearly under the “affluent” colony category, but the status of the precise site which the tragedy occurred remains unclear.

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The building, located at Khasra No. 262, Gali No. 5, Western Marg, comprised a basement and a ground, first, and second that had been built around 12-13 years ago. No exact date was available for when the third and fourth floors were built. The collapsed property covered an area of approximately 300 square metres, the report said.

To be sure, as per a central government law, the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, all constructions in unauthorised colonies from June 2014 are deemed illegal, but those before that cut-off date are protected.

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The law came into effect in 2006 and it was initially meant to on effect till May 2007. It has seen a series of extensions last of which came in 2023 which protected pre-2014 constructions in illegal colonies.

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Since getting access to the incident site at 10:30pm on May 30, the day of the incident, MCD has deployed three earth-movers, two poclain machines, three Hydra cranes, gas cutters, pneumatic hammers, scaffolding material, jacks, girders, and other essential equipment required to secure adjoining buildings.

“During this period, MCD has removed and cleared approximately 80 to 90 truckloads of debris from the site,” the report further said.

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Several unauthorised constructions have also been identified in the vicinity of the incident site.

Necessary notices have been issued against such properties under the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law.

More sealing notices

Survey teams have been constituted for these specific areas to identify unauthorised structures, following which appropriate action will be taken.

The second official said that a further six sealing notices were issued to owners in the area on Monday and two on Tuesday. These individuals were told to vacate their properties within 72 hours.

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The official further clarified that action will be taken on a priority basis against all buildings in the area that have been identified as involving illegal construction.

On Tuesday, HT had reported that more than 120,000 properties across the Capital have been booked for illegal construction with multiple reports to Delhi Assembly highlighting the slow pace of punitive action against them.

On Saturday, the six-storey structure, where two additional floors were allegedly being constructed atop an existing building, came crashing down beside a dining mess frequented by postgraduate students, including doctors and engineers.

Locals said the building housed offices and co-working spaces on its lower floors, while construction activity was underway above.

Meanwhile, MCD leader of opposition Ankush Narang said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors staged a protest at municipal commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar’s office at the civic body’s headquarters located in the Civic Centre, alleging corruption, officials’ complicity and negligence of the BJP-ruled MCD in the collapse of the building.

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“The entire network of illegal constructions in Delhi is operating under the patronage of the BJP. Despite complaints from local residents, the deputy commissioner took no action. In this regard, a demand has been made to the municipal commissioner to immediately suspend the deputy commissioner of the south zone,” Narang said.