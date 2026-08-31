Delhi: SBKK’s ‘Krishna’ celebrates 50 years this Janmashtami

For 50 years, multiple generations of Delhi residents have been visiting the Kamani auditorium in Mandi House during the Janamshtami period to watch Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s (SBKK) drama production depicting Krishna’s life.

The production is being shown daily at 6:30 pm, from August 29 to September 4, at the Kamani auditorium. (Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra)

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“Different generations of families have come to watch this programme. Grandparents come with their grandchildren, and parents tell us that they used to watch it when they were kids, and now bring their kids. Every year, we see this intense devotion being displayed; coming to watch our programme is a kind of pilgrimage for them,” says Shobha Deepak Singh, chairperson of SBKK.

For many people in the city, watching the dance drama production Krishna is an integral part of the festival’s rituals.

The SBKK team is showcasing its 50th edition of the show this year, from August 29 till September 4. Conceptualised by the institute’s founder, Sumitra Charat Ram, in 1976, the two hours and 20 minutes long programme is shown every year at the Kamani auditorium to mark Janmashtami. It depicts Krishna’s life, from his childhood at Gokul and Vrindavan, to his bond with Radha, and his central role in the Mahabharata.

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{{^usCountry}} To mark its 50th edition, several changes are being made to the show. For one, the production will not be using LED screens and digital backdrops this year. They are instead using handcrafted sets and live stage design to create physical environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To mark its 50th edition, several changes are being made to the show. For one, the production will not be using LED screens and digital backdrops this year. They are instead using handcrafted sets and live stage design to create physical environments. {{/usCountry}}

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“This dance narrative from now on will be presented in its distinctive style through impressive in-house handcrafted costumes & jewellery and special sets & light design,” stated SBKK in a press release.

Almost all the characters will be depicted with new costumes for the 50th edition.

Additionally, SBKK is also reaching out to schools to bring their students to watch the performance in the morning.

“For fifty years, Krishna has let each generation see the same story through its own questions. I hope that young audiences find something of their own lives in it,” says Deepak.

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The production is being shown daily at 6:30 pm, from August 29 to September 4, at the Kamani auditorium, along with 3:00 pm matinee shows on August 30th and September 4th, 2026. Tickets are available online.