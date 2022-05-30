Delhi: Scattered showers keep mercury in check
Temperatures around the national capital hovered between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with overcast skies and isolated drizzle for a second consecutive day keeping the mercury from climbing beyond the normal range.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7°C, which is around normal for this time of the season. Najafgarh was the hottest location, with a high of 42.6°C. Strong winds of around 50-60 km/h were also recorded around 7pm, leading to six flights scheduled to land in Delhi being diverted to nearby airports.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the impact of this western disturbance was felt over Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, with overcast skies expected on Monday as well. The mercury will, however, remain above 40°C.
RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD said the western disturbance led to easterly winds blowing towards Delhi, with a drizzle in isolated parts of the city, as humidity levels also shot up.
“On Monday, there will be thundery development, but no rain. The impact of this western disturbance will be gone by Monday night. Westerly winds are expected from Tuesday onwards, but the maximum will remain between 41°C and 43°C during this period, with no heatwave conditions expected till at least June 4,” he said.
Airport officials said the six flight diversions, to Lucknow and Jaipur, took place between 7.45pm and 9.30pm, primarily due to strong winds. “Some flights were delayed as well,” said the airport official.
Delhi’s maximum temperature was marginally lower a day ago, at 40.2°C.
Met officials said that in order for heatwave conditions to be declared in the city, the maximum temperature at stations will have to exceed 45°C.
For a heatwave to be declared, not only does the maximum need to be above 40°C, it should also be 4.5°C above normal mark. The normal maximum temperature for May 26-30 is 40.4°C.
Delhi’s hottest day so far this year was May 15, when Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6°C. Temperatures started dipping from May 20, with a western disturbance bringing three consecutive days of rain — on May 22, 23 and 24.
IMD data shows Delhi has received 29.9mm of rainfall so far this month, over 10mm more than the monthly average of 19.7mm.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi had a low of 28.7 degrees Celsius – two notches above normal, while relative humidity oscillated between 31% and 66% respectively. The weather office’s forecast for the next three days shows that the maximum temperature will hover between 41°C and 43°C, and the minimum will remain around 28°C.
In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air deteriorated in the past 24 hours, touching the higher end of the ‘poor’ category. Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 273 (poor) on Sunday, showed data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin. In comparison, it was 210 (poor) on Saturday.
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), a government air forecasting body, Delhi’s primarily pollutant at the moment is PM 10, which largely comprises of coarser particles, arising from dust.
“Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes to around 77% to PM10. For the next three days (30th, 31st, 1st) peak wind speed is likely to be around 18 km/h causing moderate dispersion and the AQI is likely to remain within the ‘poor’ or be in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category,” said Safar.
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
