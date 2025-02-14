Delhi: Schedule of tax cleared but AAP’s hold on MCD remains tenuous

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday cleared the schedule of taxes for the next financial year, but after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s defeat in the Delhi assembly polls, its grip on the MCD has weakened, and its hold on the House remains tenuous at best MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar tables the revised Budget Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates 2025-26 at Civic Center in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The party’s strength in the house of councillors will be tested when the amendment motions on the budget proposals are taken up. The AAP will face a significant challenge to hold on to the mayoral post, when the election is held in April, officials said.

BJP Leader of the Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh accused the AAP of stalling development and setting Delhi back by a decade. He said that the people of the city have lost faith in the AAP.

“The councillors who are unhappy with work done in the AAP have all joined the BJP. Now, as soon as the BJP gets a chance to serve in the corporation, the problems of the people will be solved,” he added.

During Thursday’s meeting, AAP councillor Ram Chander, who had left and rejoined the party last year after claiming he was “tricked” by the BJP, was seen sitting with the opposition.

MCD officials said the AAP currently holds a lead by a hair’s breadth with 121 councillors to BJP’s 120, along with eight from Congress. However, this balance is likely to shift due to crossovers, defections, and councillors being elevated to MLAs.

With 11 sitting councillors — eight from BJP and three from AAP — elected to the assembly, and another seat vacant since BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat became an MP, at least 12 seats are expected to be vacant soon.

“Once these 11 councillors resign, the BJP’s number will go down to 112 and AAP will reach 118. However, 14 nominated MLAs — likely 12 from BJP and two from AAP — could tilt the balance in BJP’s favour even if bypolls aren’t held,” an official, who asked not to be named, explained.

The electoral college for mayor comprises of elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs and 14 nominated MLAs.

A second official, who also asked not to be identified, said that the AAP’s strength will become clear when budget amendments are voted on in the next meeting. If its proposals are rejected, it will signal a loss of majority.

While the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act has no provision to remove a mayor, the next election in April could bring a regime change.