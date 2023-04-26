Private school van driver held for molesting 6-year-old girl in Delhi

A 30-year-old school cab driver was arrested for molesting a six-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday, adding that the suspect had been misbehaving with the girl for the past year. Police said the driver was hired by the girl’s mother to ferry her to and from her school in south Delhi’s Defence Colony.

Police said that on Tuesday, the woman found her daughter to be dull and probed her about possible causes. The child then told her mother about the driver touching her inappropriately. (Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), identified the arrested suspect as Mohammad Azhar, a resident of Khadar Colony in south Delhi’s Jaitpur. The officer said that the girl’s mother hired the cab driver about a year ago. The girl lives with her family in Shaheen Bagh.

Police said that on Tuesday, the woman found her daughter to be dull and probed her about possible causes. The child then told her mother about the driver touching her inappropriately. “The driver would look for time alone with the child, away from other students, and then abuse her,” said the DCP.

The mother then called the police who registered a case of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Shaheen Bagh police station. Azhar was arrested on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the survivor is being counselled and the police will interact with the other students travelling with her to know if the driver abused them as well.