Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi school receives bomb threat over email, probe on

Delhi school receives bomb threat over email, probe on

PTI |
Apr 26, 2023 10:38 AM IST

The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 am.

A search was initiated on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road here after the school administration received bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The search at DPS Mathura Road is underway and further details are awaited.(File)
The search at DPS Mathura Road is underway and further details are awaited.(File)

The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 am. A fire tender has been rushed to the spot, they said.

The search is underway and further details are awaited.

The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice -- in April this year and in November 2022. The most recent threat was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bomb threat bomb squad mathura road delhi public school delhi school + 3 more
bomb threat bomb squad mathura road delhi public school delhi school + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out