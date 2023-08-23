Delhi school students prepare to celebrate Chandrayaan 3 landing

With Chandrayaan-3 expected to land on the moon’s surface at 6.04pm today, the schools across Delhi are preparing to celebrate the historic moment with special screenings, quizzes, debates, workshops on rockets etc.

Education minister Atishi will join Delhi government school students to witness the live broadcast of the landing on Wednesday evening.

The Directorate of Education on Wednesday morning shared a video of the students at a government school praying for a successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 during their morning assembly. The students also made drawings of Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan 3 was launched on July 14 as a follow up to Chandrayaan 2, which crashed on the surface of moon on September 7, 2019. If Chandrayaan 3 makes a successful landing on Wednesday evening, it will make India the first country to soft-land on the south pole of the moon.

The fervour is not limited to government schools. Private schools too, have planned activities relating to the theme. Some schools have planned to screen the landing live on Wednesday evening.

Alka Kapur, principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said that students have been participating in activities ever since Chandrayaan-3 was launched in July. The school is hosting a wide range of activities, starting from debates and quizzes to arts and crafts related to the mission.

She said, “Our school has been part of the journey since Chandrayaan-2. Children were selected to go to Sriharikota a few years ago. The students are treating it like a personal event with celebrations at their homes too... they are quite excited.”

“On Wednesday evening, 200 children will be part of the live screening. Besides its own students, the school has also invited underprivileged children from nearby localities for the special screening,” said Kapur.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu school in Rohini, said that the school has organised a special assembly with prayers for a successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. “We are also organising a live screening, a quiz and a workshop on rockets for students,” she said.

The school circulated a message among the students that said, “We extend a heartfelt invitation to you to join us in witnessing the Chandrayaan-3 landing within the school premises, starting from 5.15pm. Let’s come together as a community, enveloped in a shared sense of pride and patriotism.”