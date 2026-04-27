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Delhi schools adopt measures to deal with rising temperature

Delhi schools enhance heatwave measures by adjusting outdoor activities, promoting hydration, and ensuring student comfort with new guidelines from the DoE.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Gargi Shukla
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Following guidelines issued by the directorate of education (DoE) last week, schools across Delhi are strengthening their measures to provide relief to students amid the heatwave.

It outlined various measures for schools to adopt such as limiting outdoor activities including assembly time, ringing a water bell, among others. (Hindustan Times)

According to principals from private and government schools, they have adopted various measures since the beginning of the academic session such as shifting the timings of outdoor activities, placing green nets, along with an increased focus on hydration, among others.

The guidelines titled “Precautionary measures to be followed by all schools of Delhi”, were issued by the DoE on April 21, in view of the increasing temperatures. It outlined various measures for schools to adopt such as limiting outdoor activities including assembly time, ringing a water bell to remind students to remain hydrated, telling students to monitor each other’s health, encouraging light, breathable cotton clothing as the dress code.

Principal of Rohini-based Mount Abu Public School, Jyoti Arora told HT that they have reduced the timing of outdoor activities and are ensuring that students remain hydrated.

 
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