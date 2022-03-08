Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi schools awarded for novel ideas to make education ‘excellent’
delhi news

Delhi schools awarded for novel ideas to make education ‘excellent’

Among the schools that were awarded was Baba Nanhe Nath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Khera Kalan which was recognised for its activity garden for students — children get to learn about space, nature, science and mathematics through interactive games in the garden that have been created by teachers
While presenting the “excellence in education” awards to these institutions and others at the Thyagaraj Stadium, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said teachers were the biggest partners in nation building as they influenced thousands of lives with their work (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A school that started a reading room that remains open even beyond school hours; another that has adopted innovative methods to teach mathematics; and one that has set up a unique “creative garden” for children to learn through interactive games were among the institutes that were lauded and recognised by the Delhi government on Monday for their “excellence in education”.

While presenting the “excellence in education” awards to these institutions and others at the Thyagaraj Stadium, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said teachers were the biggest partners in nation building as they influenced thousands of lives with their work. He said it was the dedication of teachers, which had ensured that learning was not interrupted even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Schools that earned these awards are unique for their innovations and the need of the hour is to maintain the level of excellence,” the minister further said.

Among the schools that were awarded was Baba Nanhe Nath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Khera Kalan which was recognised for its activity garden for students — children get to learn about space, nature, science and mathematics through interactive games in the garden that have been created by teachers.

RELATED STORIES

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Roop Nagar, was awarded for introducing innovative ways of teaching mathematics while Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Sector 8, Rohini, was recognised for the creation of a 12-hour open reading room.

School principal Awdhesh Kumar Jha said the initiative was taken with the aim of providing a conducive learning environment to students who could not study well at home owing to various reasons. The reading room at the school remains open throughout the year from 8am to 8pm and students who want to study and prepare for competitions after school hours may make use of it.

Besides government schools, five unaided private schools were also awarded by the government. The awards were given based on the board exam results, participation of students in extracurricular activities, student enrolment, attendance, and the presence of adequate infrastructure and basic facilities

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP