Delhi schools to reopen for higher classes from September 1

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that schools, colleges and education institutes in the city will open in a phased manner from September 1.

“The kind of education that can be imparted through physical classes can never be substituted by online classes. So, we have decided to allow schools to open. From September 1, all government schools will open for classes 9 to 12, all private schools can also resume classes for 9 to 12 standards and coaching centres can also start classes for students of 9 to 12 standards. All colleges and university classes can also resume in Delhi from September 1,” said Sisodia,also the education minister, in a press conference at the Delhi secretariat.

Earlier today, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting in which the decision was taken, following which a senior DDMA official said that the authority has also given a green signal to the government to allow classes 6 to 8 to re-open from September 8.

Sisodia said that the government will closely observe the situation for at least one week after allowing classes 9 to 12 to resume from September 1 before deciding on reopening for other classes.

Stressing on consent of parents as a mandatory requirement for students to attend physical classes, Sisodia said, “Online classes will continue too. Students can also attend from home. Parents’ consent is a must. No student can be forced to attend physical classes. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be issued in the next few days. Schools have to ensure social distancing in class rooms.”

Also Watch | Eye on Punjab polls, Kejriwal picks Sonu Sood as face for Delhi initiative

“In five states so far, schools have resumed for all classes. In around a dozen states, schools have resumed for classes 6 to 12. We too conducted a survey in which 70% respondents were in favour of reopening of schools,” he said.

He added that 98% of staff – both teaching and non-teaching – in Delhi’s schools have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. “In the last month, we organised special drives to vaccinate teachers and school staff. Around 98% teacher and other staff in government schools have taken at least one dose of vaccine. Private schools also told the government that the majority of staff is vaccinated,” said Sisodia.

The government did not share figures of teachers who are fully vaccinated.

Physical classes at Delhi schools have been suspended since March last year in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Higher classes reopened for a brief period between January and March this year but were suspended again during the fourth wave of the pandemic in Delhi which coincided with the country’s second wave.

Dr Jacob John, former head of the clinical virology department at Christian Medical College in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, said: “The SOPs have to be chalked out meticulously, especially because vaccination of children is yet to begin in the country. The government could actually have started with a few schools and then taken a call on all schools. Ensuring social distancing and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is a must. Also, the government must ensure that not just school staff but all family members of the students attending physical classes are vaccinated.”