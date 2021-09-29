Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi schools to reopen remaining classes in phased manner from November 1
delhi news

Delhi schools to reopen remaining classes in phased manner from November 1

Currently, schools and coaching centres in Delhi are open for classes 9 to 12, though online learning facilities are also available for students whose parents do not wish to send them to schools due to Covid-19 fears.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Delhi schools (File Photo)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday announced phased reopening of remaining classes (nursery to Class 8) in the national capital from November 1. In other announcements, the government body also laid out a series of protocols for observing Dussehra and Durga Puja in Delhi, albeit with restrictions such as limits on crowd capacity, mask compliance, and the like in view of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.

Also Read | Delhi allows muted Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations, curbs to remain in place

There was a growing demand from several parents' groups in the national capital to restart physical classes for schoolchildren of classes 6-8. It was reported that the DDMA was intending to consult the education department to review the progress of students already attending physical classes; officials also sought experts' opinions to further assess the potential risks involved with the reopening of remaining classes.

RELATED STORIES

During Wednesday's meet, the DDMA finally decided to let the remaining students physically attend their classes from November 1, but the modalities for the phased reopening will be decided in the first DDMA meeting after Dussehra, said officials in the know.

The authority will also decide what all regulations will apply.

The DDMA is exercising caution ahead of the upcoming festive season since there is always the risk of Covid-19 cases spiking due to laxities in the pandemic protocol. It has asked organisers to cap gatherings at venues to the total of seats. Also, no eateries or fairs can be held as part of the festivals. Besides 100 per cent mask compliance, the DDMA has made it mandatory to ensure that there are separate entry and exit points for all festivals in the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi development authority delhi school covid-19 coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Furore over Delhi restaurant not allowing saree

Rajasthan cop shoots himself dead at Delhi high court

Patchy rain to continue in Delhi, NCR in next few days

DDMA likely to decide today on Ramlilas, reopening of schools for classes 6-8
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP