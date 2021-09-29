Delhi schools to reopen remaining classes in phased manner from November 1

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday announced phased reopening of remaining classes (nursery to Class 8) in the national capital from November 1. In other announcements, the government body also laid out a series of protocols for observing Dussehra and Durga Puja in Delhi, albeit with restrictions such as limits on crowd capacity, mask compliance, and the like in view of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.

There was a growing demand from several parents' groups in the national capital to restart physical classes for schoolchildren of classes 6-8. It was reported that the DDMA was intending to consult the education department to review the progress of students already attending physical classes; officials also sought experts' opinions to further assess the potential risks involved with the reopening of remaining classes.

During Wednesday's meet, the DDMA finally decided to let the remaining students physically attend their classes from November 1, but the modalities for the phased reopening will be decided in the first DDMA meeting after Dussehra, said officials in the know.

The authority will also decide what all regulations will apply.

The DDMA is exercising caution ahead of the upcoming festive season since there is always the risk of Covid-19 cases spiking due to laxities in the pandemic protocol. It has asked organisers to cap gatherings at venues to the total of seats. Also, no eateries or fairs can be held as part of the festivals. Besides 100 per cent mask compliance, the DDMA has made it mandatory to ensure that there are separate entry and exit points for all festivals in the national capital.