Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Security guard nabbed for duping women on matrimony sites posing as rich man

PTI |
Dec 16, 2024 08:23 PM IST

Delhi: Security guard nabbed for duping women on matrimony sites posing as rich man

New Delhi, A 35-year-old Haryana-based security guard was arrested for allegedly duping several women on matrimonial sites by impersonating a high-earning professional, police said on Monday.

Delhi: Security guard nabbed for duping women on matrimony sites posing as rich man
Delhi: Security guard nabbed for duping women on matrimony sites posing as rich man

The man was identified as Manoj Gahlyan, who was arrested Saturday from northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area.

Police said the matter was taken up for investigation on November 23 on a complaint of a woman filed at the Cyber Police Station of the west district.

"She reported that she had been conned by a man she met on the matrimonial platform. The accused gained her trust before fraudulently obtaining her bank account and credit card details to make unauthorised transactions," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said.

Investigation revealed that the man had been targeting unsuspecting women for years.

Many victims refrained from reporting the fraud due to fear, shame, or to protect their dignity, the officer said.

A special team formed to investigate the matter traced the transactions to Gahlyan's bank accounts, but failed to locate him due to incorrect addresses.

"On December 15, a raid was conducted in the Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, leading to the arrest of Gahlyan. He is a resident of Panipat," the DCP said.

Police recovered five debit cards and a mobile phone from his possession during the raid.

During interrogation, Gahlyan revealed that he earlier worked as a security guard and started defrauding women on matrimonial websites in 2017.

He used fake profiles and posed as a high-ranking manager working in reputed organisations with an annual income of 15-20 lakh, police said.

"He used his salary package to lure women seeking financially stable partners. Once he gained their trust, he manipulated them into sharing their banking details or handing over their cards," the officer said.

Gahlyan may have conned hundreds of women across states, he said, adding the full extent of the money he swindled the women for is still a matter of investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On