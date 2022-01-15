Delhi seeing Covid plateau? Health minister’s latest prediction may indicate so

Daily cases of coronavirus infections are expected to be reduced by 4,000 in the national capital on Saturday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said, adding the positivity rate is expected to be around 30 per cent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi minister said hospital admissions in the capital have not risen in the past five to six days as cases may have begun to plateau.

“This indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. 85 per cent of hospital beds are vacant,” the Delhi health minister said.

Jain's statement comes on a day when the department of clinical virology at the Institute of Live and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), that has been conducting genome sequencing for Covid-19, found evidence of early community transmission of the Omicron variant in the national capital.

On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had told citizens that there was no need to worry even though the cases were rising as hospitalisations were low.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Cases are rapidly increasing and there are no two ways about it. We all know that the Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious," Kejriwal had said on the sidelines of an event.

Delhi on Friday registered a slight drop in new infections with 24,383 fresh cases, while the positivity rate surged to 30.64 per cent. However, at 34 fatalities, Delhi’s death toll remained the highest among all states.

The previously recorded biggest daily jump in the national capital was 28,395 cases on April 20 last year.