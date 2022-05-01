Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi sees marginal decline in daily Covid tally with 1,485 new cases; no death in 24 hours

With today's tally, active cases reached 5,997 from 5,716, the health department's data showed.
Published on May 01, 2022 10:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi on Sunday reported a marginal decline in its daily Covid-19 tally after 1,485 cases were logged in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,520 cases of Covid-19 were reported a day ago. The city recorded no fresh death today as opposed to one fatality the previous day. 

The new cases pushed the coronavirus infection tally in the national capital – since the start of the pandemic – to 18,84,560; while the death toll stood at 26,175.

As many as 1,204 people recuperated from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 18,52,388, the health bulletin data showed. On Saturday, the number of recoveries stood at 1,412.

With today's tally, active cases reached 5,997 from 5,716, the health department's data showed. The positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent.

A total of Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospitals, including suspected patients, stood at 165. The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU reached 48, with 40 among them on oxygen/ventilator support.

