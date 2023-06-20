Mercury to hit 40°C in Delhi, but rains likely early next week: IMD

The maximum temperature in Delhi climbed by nearly four degrees on Tuesday, as rain gave the city a miss, with the impact of cyclone Biparjoy waning, a day after showers in some parts gave the Capital its coolest day in weeks.

Vendors on a hot summer day at Kartavya path in Delhi on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, forecast that a few areas in the city may receive rain on Wednesday.

According to data from the city’s Safdarjung base weather station, Delhi clocked a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday.

This was, however, a degree below normal for this time of year.

The minimum temperature was 27°C on Tuesday, also a degree below normal.

IMD said it expects temperatures to rise marginally over the next couple of days and settle around 39°C. It also warned that the mercury will rise steadily once the rains end.

Tuesday’s relative humidity ranged between 49% and 87%, making for sultry conditions during the day.

A relative humidity of 49% was recorded at 2.30 pm, with a temperature of 37.8°C combined for a heat index (HI) or “real feel” of 47°C.

In comparison, Delhi’s HI was 42°C on Monday, largely owing to overcast conditions.

HI indicates just how hot the weather feels to the human body, combining both the temperature and humidity at any given time.

“Cyclone Biparjoy has weakened further, turning into a cyclonic circulation from a low-pressure area. This brought rain to southwest Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, but no rain over Delhi. As it weakens further, the moisture content will reduce and while we may receive a drizzle in isolated parts of NCR on Wednesday, rain is likely over in the region and a temperature rise is expected from Thursday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, stating moderate humidity will continue to stay in the region.

Delhi may next receive rain next on Sunday and Monday, IMD said, adding that the wind direction will likely switch to easterly then bringing moisture to the region once again. “From Saturday onwards, the wind direction will switch to easterly, bringing moisture and there are chances of light showers on both Sunday and Monday,” added Srivastava.

Meanwhile, the air quality also deteriorated in the Capital, returning to the “moderate” category on Tuesday, after being “satisfactory” (75) a day earlier. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 104 according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) national bulletin. Met department forecasts showed the AQI is now likely to remain in the “moderate” category till Friday.