Delhi seethes at 38 degrees, air quality in 'poor' category

Published on Mar 20, 2022 10:43 PM IST
PTI |

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, eight notches above normal and highest for the city so far this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's normal, the weather office noted.

The relative humidity on Sunday oscillated between 75 per cent to 26 per cent, according to the IMD.

The weather department has predicted clear sky for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 242, according to the central pollution control board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". 

