Delhi set to get park to process 50,000 tonne of annual e-waste

The government on Monday announced a plan to set up the city’s first electronic-waste park in north Delhi’s Holambi Kalan that will process 50,000 tonne of e-waste every year, Delhi minister for industries Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. The new facility, officials said, will process up to 50,194 tonne of e-waste every year. (Greenpeace)

Sirsa said the government will soon issue a global tender for a firm and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has been appointed as the nodal agency for the park that will be spread across 11.4 acres.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi currently generates an estimated 200,000 tonne of e-waste every year, with majority going to landfills, garbage bins, or in the private sector where they are dismantled and recycled in violation of environmental safety rules.

The new facility, officials said, will process up to 50,194 tonne of e-waste every year across all 106 categories identified under the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022.

“This is not just a facility — it is a commitment to the future. The e-waste eco park symbolises Delhi’s transition into a circular economy where no resource is wasted, and no worker is left behind. Through this, we are not just managing waste, we are building a future-ready city powered by innovation, employment, and sustainable industry. This project will generate thousands of jobs. By integrating informal recyclers into the formal system, we’re improving both their livelihoods and the city’s environmental health,” Sirsa said on Monday.

The government will spend ₹500 crore on the project, with ₹150 crore being the construction and installation cost and operational cost at ₹350 crore. The construction of the park is expected to be completed within 18 months after it begins.

At the meeting on Monday, it was decided that a global tender (RFQ-cum-RFP) will be issued by DSIIDC to invite “the world’s best green technology partners to build this benchmark project”.

According to an industry department official, the construction and operations of the park will be handed over on a public private partnership basis for a concession period of 15 years.

“The Delhi e-waste park will offer dedicated zones for dismantling, refurbishing, component testing, and plastic recovery, along with a second-hand electronics market. Skilling and training centres will also be built to formally upskill the workers engaged in hazardous e-waste handling,” Sirsa said.

DSIIDC, as the nodal agency, has been asked to ensure that the park acts as a one-stop hub for manufacturers, refurbishers, and recyclers, enabling safe recovery of key metals and materials, encouraging reuse, and reducing reliance on virgin resources.