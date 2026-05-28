Delhi SIR house visits to start June 30

New Delhi

The exercise aims to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out off the electoral rolls. (HT Archive)

Booth-level officers (BLOs) will begin house-to-house verification from June 30, as part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls process in the Capital.

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Chief electoral officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said that all district election officers have been directed to ready their machinery for the exercise. Arrangements for printing enumeration forms, stationery and deploying BLOs and BLO supervisors have already been completed, he said.

“All necessary preparations are being made for smooth conduct of the SIR. District teams have been mobilised and help desks have been established at district and assembly constituency levels to assist voters during the exercise. Apart from the BLOs, we have six political parties in Delhi who have booth-level agents (BLAs) to assist the residents of the area,” Kumar said.

The ECI directed the commencement of the SIR in Delhi through a letter dated May 14, 2026, under provisions of Article 324 and the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Officials said the exercise aims to ensure that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll”.

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{{^usCountry}} The CEO said that a pre-revision mapping exercise is currently underway. “We have been able to map around 65 lakh (6.5 million) voters with about 42% of the work completed. The pre-SIR exercise is also simultaneously going on,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CEO said that a pre-revision mapping exercise is currently underway. “We have been able to map around 65 lakh (6.5 million) voters with about 42% of the work completed. The pre-SIR exercise is also simultaneously going on,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the CEO’s office, mapping of 6,244,045 electors, which is around 42.53% of the total 14,682,523 electors, was completed by May 26. Officials said rationalisation of polling stations will also be undertaken during the exercise. The ECI has reduced the ceiling of voters per polling station from 1,500 to 1,200 to improve accessibility and voter convenience during polling. As of now, there are 13,033 polling stations with over 29,758 BLAs for around 14.6 million registered voters.

According to the schedule released by the CEO’s office on Wednesday, preparation, training and printing work will be carried out between June 20 and June 29, following which BLOs will undertake door-to-door visits until July 29. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while the period for filing claims and objections will continue till September 4. Disposal of claims and objections will be completed by October 3 and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7.

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Under the revision process, every existing elector whose name already exists on the electoral rolls will be provided an enumeration form in duplicate through BLOs during house visits. Electors will be required to fill in the form and return a copy to the BLO.

Officials said provisions were also being made for online submission of enumeration forms during the SIR period to make the process more convenient for voters. In cases where houses are found locked during verification visits, BLOs will leave the forms on the premises and make at least three visits to collect the filled-in forms.

The CEO’s office said voters residing in Delhi since pre-2002 can verify their names through the electoral rolls of the last SIR conducted in 2002, which have been uploaded on the department website. Voters who shifted to Delhi from other states after 2002 can trace their previous electoral details through the ECI portal.

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Officials said voters are advised to keep details, such as relative names, assembly constituency name, constituency number, part number and serial number from earlier electoral rolls ready while filling the enumeration form. No documents are required to be submitted along with the form at this stage.

“In cases where the present elector’s name does not appear in the last SIR record, but the names of parents or grandparents are available, the elector can provide those details in the enumeration form,” Kumar said.