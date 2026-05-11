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Delhi: Six members of Rashid Cablewala-Hashim Baba gang held with cache of firearms, ammo

Delhi: Six members of Rashid Cablewala-Hashim Baba gang held with cache of firearms, ammo

Published on: May 11, 2026 04:04 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested six operatives and sharpshooters allegedly linked with the Rashid Cablewala-Hashim Baba gang and recovered 10 illegal firearms, including a rifle, and 81 live cartridges from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

Delhi: Six members of Rashid Cablewala-Hashim Baba gang held with cache of firearms, ammo

The accused were identified as Faiz Qureshi , Maaz , Nawajish , Affak , Imran alias Teli and Arshad alias Chota , all residents of northeast Delhi, he said.

According to police, the accused were active members and henchmen of the gang operating in the trans-Yamuna region, and were allegedly planning attacks against rival gang members.

"A team of the crime branch was conducting surveillance on active gangs and wanted criminals when it received information on May 6 that several associates of Rashid Cablewala and Hashim Baba had gathered at a club on Pusa Road in central Delhi," a senior police officer said.

A police team kept surveillance outside the premises as the club was heavily crowded and apprehended four suspects when they came outside around 4 am, the officer said.

The gang is allegedly linked in several murders, extortion bids and firing incidents across Delhi in recent years, including the murders of businessmen Nadir Shah and Sunil Jain.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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