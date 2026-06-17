New Delhi, The Centre and the Delhi government have finalised the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2026, under which rehabilitation projects for five JJ clusters will be taken up in the first phase, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said. Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2026, finalised: CM

In a post on X late Tuesday night, Gupta said the policy was finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day.

She said the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board will begin the tendering process for five JJ clusters within the next 45 days.

The Delhi government will also issue tenders for at least five public-private partnership -based rehabilitation projects every month, she added.

Gupta said the proposed rehabilitation colonies will be equipped with basic civic amenities, including schools, health centres, playgrounds and anganwadi centres.

She said the initiative was aimed at providing dignified housing to slum residents and fulfilling the vision of providing permanent housing to eligible residents living in jhuggi clusters.

The meeting was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing legal proceedings related to the proposed demolition of slum clusters near the Race Course area.

The Centre had sought the eviction of residents from the clusters, stating that the settlements were located in a protected zone adjacent to an operational air force station.

It argued that the removal of unauthorised structures was necessary to strengthen defence infrastructure and serve public security interests.

The Centre had also said that in-situ rehabilitation was not feasible due to the absence of alternative accommodation in the vicinity and proposed shifting 717 residents from three slum clusters to Savda Ghevra.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court directed authorities not to take coercive action against residents who had not yet vacated their houses.

On Monday, the court further said that houses of residents in the Race Course slum clusters who have not accepted alternative accommodation and relocated cannot be demolished until July 1.

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