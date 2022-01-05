Delhi south civic body to start training rural students in Najafgarh zone in football

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that the civic agency will start a sports cell and football training programme in the Najafgarh zone as part of a pilot project for students in rural areas.

“Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the ‘Khelo India’ programme to emphasise sports and physical education among school children. Taking this initiative forward, the SDMC has decided to set up a sports cell to generate interest in sports among students and provide them with high-quality training. In this series, the football training programme will begin in the Najafgarh zone. We have invited applications for football coaches on a contract basis,” he said.

He also said that minimal sports infrastructure is available for students of SDMC schools. “To meet this shortfall, the education department is chalking out a plan to develop a sports complex or stadium and large playgrounds on a design, construction, operation and transfer basis. We have also decided to include sports in the curriculum at the primary level, which will ensure the physical development of our students,” he said.

Bharti also said to implement the initial project, a sports cell has been formed in the SDMC, under the chairmanship of the additional commissioner (education). “The pilot project for the football training programme is going to start in Karkarola, Jharoda, Pochanpur and Surhela in the Najafagarh zone. After its successful implementation, it will also be started in other zones of the SDMC. We are also considering including other sports,” he added.