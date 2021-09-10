Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News / Delhi state legal services authority to train inmates of Rohini jail
Delhi state legal services authority to train inmates of Rohini jail

DSLSA said the first group of 50 prisoners, called Vidhik Sahayaks (law assistants), is being trained to help them find jobs in courts as clerks, lawyers' assistants, and other legal roles.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:20 AM IST
A group of prisoners inside Delhi’s Rohini jail are for the first time being trained in vocational skills by lawyers, judicial officers and computer teachers to help them find jobs after their release, as part of a collaborative programme between the city’s prisons and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA). The first group of 50 prisoners, called Vidhik Sahayaks (law assistants), is being trained to help them find jobs in courts as clerks, lawyers’ assistants, and other legal roles.

Prison officers said the project may soon be extended to Tihar and Mandoli jails.

The training for the first batch started on Thursday.

DSLSA works under the administrative control of the Delhi high court and provides free legal aid to prisoners who cannot afford services.

“We have selected convicts and under trials who have a good record inside prison. They are also the ones who are likely to be released soon. Inside the prison, they will be trained in vocational skills such as data management, basic computer skills, diary and case management, along with the basic knowledge of laws. This will help them find jobs after incarceration,” said Sandeep Goel, the director general of Delhi prisons .

Officials of DSLSA, who met jail officers and prisoners on Wednesday told them that the authority will award certificates to candidates who complete the programme.

Delhi’s three prison complexes – Rohini, Mandoli and Tihar— together have around 18,000 prisoners.

