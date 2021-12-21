Delhi: Stray dogs maul 3-year-old girl to death in Moti Nagar

A pack of at least five dogs mauled a 3-year-old girl to death in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Friday afternoon, police said.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said that the girl had gone to a park near her house to play with her friends when the dogs suddenly attacked her.

“We received information from ABG Hospital at 2.45pm that a girl child was brought dead to the hospital. The body was then shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for an autopsy. The girl’s parents alleged she was badly injured after dogs attacked her inside a park.”

The child’s father, who is a gardener, was working at the park when the incident took place, said the police. The statements of the parents have been recorded and a case has been registered. Police said they are yet to receive the autopsy report.

DCP Goel refused to comment on the status of the dogs, however, locals said they have not been caught yet.

From 2017 to August 2020, Delhi witnessed an average 120 dog bite cases a year, according to reports by three municipal corporations, due to which over 150,000 people received treatment in various corporation health facilities and dispensaries in south, east and north Delhi. However, officials claimed that the actual number of people bitten by street dogs could be higher, as this figure does not include the number of people who were treated at private hospitals.

Between 2017 and 2020, the north corporation-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Disease Hospital recorded 38 rabies-related deaths.