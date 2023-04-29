Two students from Delhi, Asteek Narayan and Amogh Jalan, emerged as one of the highest scorers by securing a 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) exam, the results of which were declared on Saturday. Two Delhi boys among top JEE scorers with 100 percentile

Narayan ranked 32nd among the 43 candidates who received a 100 NTA score, while Jalan stood at the 36th spot.

A student of Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Radhey Shyam Park, 17-year-old Asteek appeared for the second session since he wanted to improve his performance.

“In the first attempt, I had secured 99.9821173 percentile. Due to some silly mistakes that I made, I was unable to get a 100 score. However, this time, the dream has been fulfilled,” said an ecstatic Asteek , a resident of East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Asteek, and posted a picture of his scorecard on Twitter. “Delhi government school student Asteek Narayan has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains. So proud of you Asteek,” he tweeted.

Asteek says that his aim now is to score well in the upcoming JEE Advance examination. He aspires to get an admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi or Bombay although his ultimate goal is to crack the civil services.

Asteek’s father, Devkant Narayan, who used to teach students in Patna for competitive exam preparation before he taking up his current job with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as head station controller, said that he was happy with the result. Asteek credited his success to his father. “My father worked very hard for me. He used to mentor and plan out my schedule so that I had sufficient time to study,” said Asteek, whose mother is a homemaker. The family is originally from Bihar’s Nalanda district.

Sharing his strategy for exam preparation, Asteek said that he tried to strike a balance between school and coaching. “Since I studied in a government school, my classes used to take place in the evening. I went for coaching in the morning hours. My timetable was flexible so I was able to focus on both school and coaching. My teachers were also supportive,” said Asteek, who attended private coaching classes to supplement his preparation.

JEE Main is a national level entrance test held for admission to Engineering and Technology, Architecture and Planning courses at NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions. It also acts as a screening test for IIT JEE aspirants.

The JEE Main Session 2 Exam was held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 this years. The provisional answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21.

NTA has only announced paper 1 (BE/BTech) results. Results of paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) are awaited.

