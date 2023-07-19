Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Teachers’ University signs 3-year MoU with US think tank

Delhi Teachers’ University signs 3-year MoU with US think tank

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2023 12:03 AM IST

The collaboration aims to facilitate support for strategic issues, improve teaching and research, and engage in scholarly discourse on public policy matters

The Delhi Teachers’ University (DTU), which is run by the Delhi government, signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RAND Corporation, a public policy think tank in the United States.

Delhi education minister Atishi called the MoU a “significant development” in strengthening the education landscape.
Calling the MoU, a “significant development” in strengthening the education landscape, Delhi education minister Atishi said, “With the support and expertise of RAND, we aim to empower teachers with the latest research insights and equip them with the necessary skills. This strategic alliance will undoubtedly have a transformative impact on Delhi’s education system.”

The collaboration between the two aims to facilitate support for strategic issues, improve teaching and research, and engage in joint scholarly discourse on key public policy matters. DTU will also see support from RAND in teaching and research, such as joint scholarly discussions on significant policy matters. The two will also prepare a collaborative annual report that will encompass details of research activities and discourse conducted throughout the year.

