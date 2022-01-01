Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi teachers university to enrol 5,000 from this year: Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited the under-construction campus of the Delhi government’s Delhi Teachers University in Bakkarwala village.The university will offer four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited the under-construction Delhi Teachers University at Bakkarwala village on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited the under-construction campus of the Delhi government’s Delhi Teachers University in Bakkarwala village and said 5,000 students will be able to apply for admission from this year.

The Delhi Cabinet had approved the proposal for the setting up of the university last month. The university will offer four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes such as BA-BEd, BSc-BEd among others.

Sisodia said that the university will cater to the professional needs of both pre-service and in-service teachers. He said that the government’s vision was to prepare professionally trained, highly educated, motivated and passionate teachers who could bring a change to the Indian education system.

“What a great start to the new year! Visited the under-construction campus/ site of the upcoming Delhi Teachers’ University at Bakkarwala village. I wish this university becomes a landmark in teacher training and produces the best teachers in the world,” Sisodia tweeted.

The university will be spread over 12 acres of land. The four-storey building will have lecture halls, digital labs, and a library. “As of now the main university block is ready to open and other blocks are near completion,” an official statement from the government mentioned. Aspirants at the university will be attached to Delhi government schools for the entire duration of their course and will get hands-on experience with a strong emphasis on research, it said.

