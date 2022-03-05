Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Teachers University will churn out new-age educators: Manish Sisodia
delhi news

Delhi Teachers University will churn out new-age educators: Manish Sisodia

Inaugurating the university, Sisodia, Delhi's deputy CM who also holds the education portfolio, said the university has been established within two months of the Delhi Teachers University Bill being passed by the legislative assembly.
(From left) AAP MLA Atishi and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inaugurate the university in Mukherjee Nagar on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two months after the Delhi Teachers University Bill was passed, the varsity that will offer B.Ed and M.Ed programmes, among other teacher training courses, was inaugurated on Friday by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Outram Lane in Mukherjee Nagar.

Inaugurating the university, Sisodia, who also hold the education portfolio, said the university has been established within two months of the bill being passed by the legislative assembly and the varsity will help produce well-trained and qualified teachers.

”It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate the Delhi Teachers University. This is Delhi’s first of its kind university that aims to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers. This government aims to inspire today’s students to become tomorrow’s teachers,” said Sisodia in a series of tweets.

“The university will offer a new age, integrated teacher education programme after Class 12. It will also emphasise on fundamental and applied research in education by collaborating with national and international organisations,” he added.

Calling teachers “nation builders”, the deputy chief minister said the government was committed to producing “nation builders” and the teachers’ university will set new standards for education of teachers.

“These days, it is common in Indian families that if a child is good in mathematics, then parents encourage her to prepare for IIT; if a child is better in history, then she will be asked to prepare for the civil services. But children are never encouraged to become teachers. That is the reason why students look at teaching as the last resort. The Delhi Teachers University ails to change this mindset,” Sisodia said.

“This university will not only focus on preparing school teachers, but also on introducing teachers of higher education institutes to the best education practices of the world,” said Sisodia.

The university will offer B.Ed, M.Ed, PhD, and certificate programmes along with opportunities for national and international collaboration for exchange of ideas and best practices. Additionally, to provide more practical experience, trainees will be required to spend 30-50% of their course time in schools and get hands-on experience from the very first month of their course, the government said on Friday.

