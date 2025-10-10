Delhi temperature drops below 20 degrees for first time in 2025-26 winter season
The maximum temperature on Friday stood at 29.9 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The national capital recorded its first temperature drop below 20 degrees Celsius for the 2025-26 winter season, reaching 18.8 degrees on Friday, signalling the arrival of chilly weather.
The city woke up to a slight nip in the air as the season began to turn.
In 2024, the mercury had dipped below 20 degrees on October 12, settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius, while in 2023, Delhi recorded a minimum of 18.3 degrees Celsius as early as October 3, according to weather data.