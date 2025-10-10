Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi temperature drops below 20 degrees for first time in 2025-26 winter season

    The maximum temperature on Friday stood at 29.9 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 9:13 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The national capital recorded its first temperature drop below 20 degrees Celsius for the 2025-26 winter season, reaching 18.8 degrees on Friday, signalling the arrival of chilly weather.

    In 2024, the mercury had dipped below 20 degrees on October 12, settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius. (Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times)
    In 2024, the mercury had dipped below 20 degrees on October 12, settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius. (Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times)

    The city woke up to a slight nip in the air as the season began to turn.

    In 2024, the mercury had dipped below 20 degrees on October 12, settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius, while in 2023, Delhi recorded a minimum of 18.3 degrees Celsius as early as October 3, according to weather data.

    The maximum temperature stood at 29.9 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Morning humidity was recorded at 89 per cent, decreasing to 62 per cent by the evening.

    Also read: Day-time temp set to rise again, clear skies ahead, says IMD

    The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies for Saturday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to hover around 19 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 170, placing it in the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

    As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Temperature Drops Below 20 Degrees For First Time In 2025-26 Winter Season
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes