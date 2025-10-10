Delhi temperature drops below 20 degrees for first time in 2025-26 winter season

The national capital recorded its first temperature drop below 20 degrees Celsius for the 2025-26 winter season, reaching 18.8 degrees on Friday, signalling the arrival of chilly weather. In 2024, the mercury had dipped below 20 degrees on October 12, settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius. (Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times)

The city woke up to a slight nip in the air as the season began to turn.

In 2024, the mercury had dipped below 20 degrees on October 12, settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius, while in 2023, Delhi recorded a minimum of 18.3 degrees Celsius as early as October 3, according to weather data.

The maximum temperature stood at 29.9 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Morning humidity was recorded at 89 per cent, decreasing to 62 per cent by the evening.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies for Saturday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to hover around 19 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 170, placing it in the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".