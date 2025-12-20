Delhi: Three DU professors accuse male colleagues of harassment

Three female professors from Delhi University’s Kalindi College have accused a group of male faculty members of subjecting them to sexual harassment, inappropriate comments, and physical threats, according to complaints filed with the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and local police. A video seen by HT shows one male professor threatening physical harm against a complainant.

One professor, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that male colleagues had made obscene gestures, remarks of a sexual nature, and physically threatened her. The professor claimed to have submitted video evidence and documents to the ICC but were told there was insufficient material evidence. “Despite providing a video recording file and enough documents to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the college, we were told that there was lack of material evidence,” she said.

A video seen by HT shows one male professor threatening physical harm against a complainant. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A formal ICC complaint dated July 17 details “derogatory comments that were hurtful, gender provocative, and slanderous in nature,” along with “sexualized comments” and “physical threats.” The complainant, a teacher with nearly two decades of service, urged the committee to ensure a safe working environment.

The professors allege procedural delays, noting one complaint from August 27 remains unprocessed. “I urge you to take immediate and appropriate action as laid down in law and ensure a safe and respectful working environment and protect me from further harassment,” the professor wrote in the complaint.

The matter has also reached the police. A complaint was lodged at Patel Nagar police station on November 7. A senior police officer confirmed that a formal complaint had been registered and an enquiry initiated. “An enquiry is being conducted. We are yet to examine all the witnesses and the accused. Legal action has been initiated in the case. We have reached out to the college to record their statement and help in probe” he said.

DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan confirmed an enquiry is ongoing. No FIR has been registered yet. HT’s attempts to contact the college’s officiating principal for comment went unanswered.