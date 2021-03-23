Delhi: Three men arrested, juvenile apprehended for series of crimes

Police on Monday said they had arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly committing nearly a dozen cases of armed robberies, snatchings, attempts to murder and vehicle thefts. Within three hours on March 12, the minor boy and his partner allegedly stole two motorcycles from Jahangirpuri and Bharat Nagar and used them in two robberies in Shalimar Bagh and Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi, the police said.

In both robberies, the suspects had fired shots. A 12-year-old had sustained a bullet injury in his arm when he along and his father and seven to eight labourers tried to nab the robbers who had snatched the mobile phone of the driver of a goods vehicle in Shalimar Bagh village. A man suffered two bullet injuries in his legs when he resisted the robbery. The suspects had fled with his mobile phone, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said the gang is infamous as “Pagal (mad) gang” among criminal circles because of the aggressive behaviour of its members, who often fire during robberies. One pistol, three cartridges and five stolen motorcycles were recovered from the arrested persons, said the DCP.

On March 12 around 5am, Alphonse said one Saurabh Sharma from Pitampura was waiting for a bus to Jaipur near Majnu Ka Tila, when two persons arrived on two separate motorcycles and robbed him of his mobile phone at gunpoint. When they tried to snatch Sharma’s bag, he resisted and overpowered one of them. The other suspect fired two bullets that hit Sharma in the leg. The suspects fled leaving behind one motorcycle that later turned out to be stolen from Jahangirpuri area, just a few hours before the crime, he said.

On March 18, the juvenile and his associate, identified as Akash alias Bhalla,22, were caught from Civil Lines area with a pistol and three bullets. Their questioning led to the recovery of three bikes that they had stolen from Usmanpur, Paharganj and Jafarabad. Two other members of the gang, identified as Sahil alias Ajaz24, and Sahil alias Fazal,21, were arrested from near Kashmere Gate bus terminal on March 20.

During the questioning, the DCP said, it was revealed that after March 11 midnight, Akash and the juvenile first stole a motorcycle from Jahangirpuri and used it to rob the mobile phone from goods tempo driver in Shalimar Bagh. They had fired a bullet when some people tried to overpower them. The bullet went through the left arm of a 12-year-old boy. After the robbery and firing, the duo stole another bike from Bharat Nagar area and used both the bikes while robbing Sharma at Majnu Ka Tila, the officer said.

“Three brothers of the apprehended juvenile are also into crime and presently in jail for various crimes including murder. The juvenile came into contact with Aakash through a common friend,” said Alphonse, adding that Ajaz and Fazal were involved in 37 and 20 crimes, respectively.